Badgers could be without top two WRs again vs Minnesota

It appears Wisconsin will be without its top two wide receivers again on Saturday against Minnesota.

Coach Paul Chryst was asked about the status of seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor when he met with the media Thursday.

“They haven’t done a ton,” Chryst said of the duos work on the practice field. “So they’re not ruled out, but haven’t done a ton.”

Davis has not played since Nov. 14 at Michigan for undisclosed reasons, though it appeared he got injured late against the Wolverines. Pryor missed the Nov. 21 against Northwestern with an upper body injury. He returned to play against Indiana but again sustained an upper body injury in that game and did not play last week against Iowa.

With those two guys missing so much time, Wisconsin’s passing game, along with the offense overall, has struggled. The Badgers haven’t scored 10 or more points in three straight games for the first time in 30 years.

Quarterback Graham Mertz will once again have to lean on senior Jack Dunn and freshman Chimere Dike at wide receiver, though freshman Devin Chandler could also see increased time after catching the first two passes of his career against the Hawkeyes.

While Davis and Pryor haven’t had the senior seasons they wanted, it’s possible they could return next year. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA is calling this a free year and it doesn’t count against the eligibility for any player. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Wednesday he could see Davis and Pryor coming back.

“I think there is probably a pretty good chance, especially how their years have gone with injury. So I think there’s a pretty good chance there,” Rudolph said, while acknowledging things could change. “But I would think those two would want to take advantage of another year.”

