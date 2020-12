Wisconsin just got richer on the offensive line.

Four-star offensive tackle Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn.) gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers this week

Mahlman is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota and the 17th-best offensive tackle in the country.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Mahlman had offers from six other schools in the Big Ten, including Ohio State.

Related

Comments

comments