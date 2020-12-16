Giannis on staying in Milwaukee: ‘This is my home. This is my city.’

After signing a 5-year, $228 million supermax extension on Tuesday, Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo met with reporters one day later to explain why he decided to stay with the Bucks.

“It was the right thing to do. I discussed it with my agent, the team, my family. Talked with my mother. I asked my mother, ‘Do you want to move?’ She said, ‘No.’ So, OK, cool I’m just going to sign the deal then,” Antetokounmpo joked. “This is the place I want to be. This is my home. This is my city. I want to represent Milwaukee, and I want to do this for the next five years.”

Milwaukee is the only home in the United States that Antetokounmpo has ever known. He came to Wisconsin as an 18-year-old rail-thin forward that the Bucks took a chance on and developed into a two-time NBA MVP. The team went from 15 wins in his rookie year to owning the best regular season record in each of the last two years.

“When I came here, I fell in love with city. It’s a city that loves basketball. It’s a place I want to be,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a place I want to raise my kids. I feel good here. My family feels good here, so I”m good.”

Back in 2014, Antetokounmpo tweeted he wasn’t leaving Milwaukee until he brought the city a championship. Three after that, coming off his first All-Star appearance and leading the Bucks to the playoffs, Antetokounmpo quoted a Kendrick Lamar song, tweeting “I got loyalty inside my DNA.” While many superstars have bolted their original team to create super teams with other elite players, that’s just not who the 26-year-old is.

“It’s really important,” Antetokounmpo said of loyalty. “At the end of the day, that’s what stays. I believe in that. I’m a man of my words. This is big. I think being the team that trusted me, believed in me, took care of me, took care of my family, took care of me financially. I always want to give back and I’ve been trying to give back since day one.”

While loyalty is near the top of the list of things that are important to Antetokounmpo, winning is also right in the mix. Had he turned down the extension, he would have hit free agency next summer and found a team that would give him an easier path to a championship.

“It’s tough because at the end of the day, no where you go or no where you are guarantees you to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know who I am. I know I’m a man of my words, and I know it might take me 10 years or I might never win a championship. Whatever the case might be. But I know who I am and know what I believe, and I know I stuck next to the people that believed in me.”

