Badgers DC Jim Leonhard breaks down Wisconsin’s 2021 recruits on defense

Wisconsin signed nearly its entire 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, including 11 players on defense. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked to give his take on all the guys that had signed by the time he talked with reporters early in the afternoon.

At that point, only safety Braelon Allen had yet to officially sign his national letter of intent. Here’s what Leonhard had to say about the other 10 defensive players.

DE Ayo Adebogun (3-star, Thiensville, Wis.)

“Obviously very talented in-state kid we see as an outside linebacker for us. Just really popped in his junior year. Explosive player coming off the edge. We love what he can do in the pass rush game. Just continually growing into his body but the athleticism is quite high, and that’s what has got us very excited about him.”

CB Al Ashford III (3-star, Englewood, Colo.)

“Talented corner, good size, very fast. Talented, physical kid. Very focused and locked in coming from a military family and you can tell that’s worn off. Highly self-motivated. It’s kind of the first thing that jumps out about Al outside of the physical tools that he has. Biggest thing to me, he’s a two-time champion. Back-to-back state championships. Those are the types of kids you want in your program to continue to develop that winning culture.”

OLB TJ Bollers (4-star, Tiffin, Iowa)

“We love his versatility. We see him as an outside linebacker plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he has shown in high school. As he grows into his body, it’s going to be a lot of fun to put him in different positions.”

ILB Jake Chaney (3-star, Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

“A true inside linebacker for us. Love his physicality, his fire, his passion and how he plays. His father is the head coach, so he’s around ball 24/7. Just locked in, very focused and motivated kid that we think we’re getting there.”

CB Ricardo Hallman (3-star, Miami Gardens, Fla.)

“Very talented. Another corner out of South Florida for us. Love his length, love his size, his speed and competitiveness. He’s probably been the most consistent playmaker in my opinion that we’ve recruited in a little while, so I’m excited for just the ways we can use him and move him around and get him around the football as far as the secondary goes.”

DE Mike Jarvis (3-star, Medford, N.J.)

“Love him as a d-lineman. He fits what we do, right mentality. He can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level. We’re looking forward to developing his skills and continue to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on the tape and you go, ‘Dang, everything we ask our guys to do he’s putting on tape for you.’”

OLB Darryl Peterson (3-star, Akron, Ohio)

Another outside linebacker that is extremely talented. His twitch off the ball, his pass rush ability, the physicality he plays with, just playing at a different speed at the high school level than anyone could match. Once again, another kid who is a multiple championships type of kid. Great leader on his team and well respected by everyone that we talked to in the school.”

OLB or ILB Jake Ratzlaff (3-star, Rosemount, Minn.)

“We already mentioned the versatility he could bring to that linebacker position. You look off the field as well as what he’s done as far as being a pure athlete and what he can do in hockey. We’re excited for him because it truly is a kid that as talented as he is, he really has not focused solely on football. We still feel there is a ton of growth in his game in coming from a very, very high level of play already.”

ILB Bryan Sanborn (3-star, Lake Zurich, Ill.

“Obviously, his brother is Jack, but he is his own player. Similar traits as far as how they play but personality wise we love what he can bring with a different style of leadership and physicality he can bring to that inside linebacker position. Kind of in his own right and wanted to make sure he understood that we aren’t recruiting Jack, we’re recruiting you and we love you as an individual and what you can provide this program and how we can develop you going forward.”

S Hunter Wohler (4-star, Muskego, Wis.)

“Obviously, he’s probably as highly of a recruited skill player in the state in a long time. Just extremely talented. What he does at the safety position and impacting games at that level was a lot of fun to watch. Another kid that’s a multiple time champion that you’re fired up to bring those guys into the locker room and hopefully breed the success they’ve had individually, as a team and as a leader.”

