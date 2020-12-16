Another Benzschawel is coming to Wisconsin to play football

Wisconsin is getting another Benzschawel.

Offensive tackle JP Benzschawel (Grafton, Wis.) announced Friday that he committed to the Badgers.

Blessed and honored to be verbally committing to the University of Wisconsin to play football! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/04616mdfIp — JP Benzschawel (@jp_benzschawel) February 1, 2019

A four-star recruit, Benzschawel is rated as the top player in the state of Wisconsin and the No. 16 tackle in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the first commit in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Benzschawel will be the fifth member of his family to suit up for the Badgers. His dad, Scott, played for Wisconsin from 1983-87, while his uncle, Eric, was with the team from 1988-92.

More recently, his oldest brother, Beau, started 49 games for Wisconsin between 2015-18, while the middle of the three brothers, Luke, was a tight end for the Badgers before multiple injuries forced him to retire.

