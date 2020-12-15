Giannis Antetokounmpo announces he will sign 5-year extension to remain in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t going anywhere.

The two-time NBA MVP announced Tuesday that he will sign the 5-year, 228-million supermax extension that will keep him with the Milwaukee Bucks through the 2025-2026 season.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

The superstar had until next Monday to sign the deal and there were some concerns whether it would happen or not. Antetokounmpo has talked throughout his career about how important loyalty is to him, but he also wants to win a championship. Despite having the best regular season record the last two years, Milwaukee has come up short in that regard.

However, GM Jon Horst and the rest of the organization didn’t stand pat with their roster this offseason. Instead, they largely overhauled it, trading important pieces like Eric Bledsoe and George Hill away, and watching Wesley Matthews leave in free agency, while bringing in Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, DJ Augustin and Bryn Forbes.

Milwaukee will get the season underway next Wednesday in Boston and do so with the second-best odds of winning the Eastern Conference and tied for the third-best odds to win the NBA title. With Antetokounmpo in the mix for the next five years, the Bucks figure to remain championship contenders for the foreseeable future.

