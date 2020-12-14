Wisconsin will face Louisville Saturday, Big Ten opener pushed back a day

Wisconsin’s game with Louisville was supposed to take place last Wednesday but the Cardinals had to pause team activities due to COVID-19. There was hope the game could have been played this past weekend but it came and went without a game. Finally, on Monday, word came the two teams had rescheduled the contest for Saturday morning at the Kohl Center.

#12 Wisconsin vs. #23 Louisville Challenge accepted (again). pic.twitter.com/kbNkt5OdPv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 14, 2020

Louisville was slated to play NC State as ACC play opened up Wednesday night, but that game got postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolfpack. That change led the Cardinals to feeling good about coming to Madison on Saturday before their first ACC game on Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

For the Badgers, it means a week of facing Loyola on Tuesday and then the 23-ranked Cardinals on Saturday. Wisconsin had been scheduled to open Big Ten play on Monday, Dec. 21 against Nebraska, but the conference announced it was pushing that game back to Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Tip for Saturday’s game is set for 11 a.m. and will be carried on ESPN2. It’s just the second meeting between the two schools with the first being win for Louisville in 1978.

Wisconsin is 4-1 and moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 12 in the country on Monday.

