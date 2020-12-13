Wisconsin adds Loyola to its schedule after game with Northern Iowa gets canceled

Wisconsin was forced to be flexible once again in its non-conference scheduling.

The Badgers were slated to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday at the Kohl Center, but the Panthers decided this weekend that it was canceling the rest of their non-conference games due to COVID-19 concerns. That forced coach Greg Gard to go find a replacement, which he did in the form of Loyola (Chicago). The two teams will now meet in Madison on Tuesday night.

The Ramblers are 3-0 with all the victories coming by double digits, including a 77-66 win at UI-Chicago on Sunday. Loyola is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference and caught everybody’s attention in 2018 as the team made an improbable run to the Final Four.

This is the second time the Badgers have had to go out on short notice to find an opponent. They were scheduled to face Louisville last Wednesday but COVID-19 issues within that program forced them to postpone the game with hopes it could be played at a latter date. Instead they played Rhode Island and earned a 73-62 victory.

Tuesday’s game will tip at 7 p.m.

