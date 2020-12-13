Packers 31, Lions 24: 2-minute drill

Aaron Rodgers accounted for four touchdowns as Green Bay clinched the NFC North for a second straight season on Sunday with a 31-24 win at Detroit.
Game Balls
Offense: Aaron Rodgers
The future Hall of Fame quarterback continued his push for a third MVP award with three more touchdown passes and running for another. Rodgers started the game 10-for-10 for 134 yards and two scores to give the Packers 14-7 lead. He finished with a quarterback rating of 133.6, the 11th time in 12 games he’s topped 100.
Rodgers has now thrown an NFL-best 39 touchdowns, just four interceptions and is completing a career-best 69.6% of his passes.
Most Valuable Player? 🤔#HaveADay | @Packers | @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/Y1Me0AeNFs
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2020
Defense: Kenny Clark
Green Bay’s best defensive player played like it on Sunday. He was a big part of the Packers holding Detroit to just 51 yards on the ground and also got in quarterback Matthew Stafford’s face a bunch. He had a sack and another quarterback hit. Clark’s hustle, and hit, knocked Stafford out of the game in the fourth quarter.
Special Teams: Mason Crosby
The Packers all-time leading scorer added to his total with a clutch 57-yard field goal in the final minutes to give Green Bay a two-score lead. On the ensuing kickoff, he made the touchdown-saving tackle and Detroit eventually settled for a field goal. Crosby is now 15-for-15 on the season.
Best Tweets
Can you IMAGINE what Janis or Abbrederis could do in this offense though? pic.twitter.com/Y7ly1TKQjN
— Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) December 13, 2020
The next play he made a touchdown saving tackle as well… just an all around freak athlete STUD
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 14, 2020
Davante Adams wearing a 'Won Not Done' shirt for winning the NFC North. #Packers pic.twitter.com/8YjI9UVT8v
— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) December 14, 2020
JOB NOT DONE
— Marcedes Lewis (@MarcedesLewis89) December 14, 2020
In Case You Missed It
— Adams caught a touchdown for an eighth straight game, breaking the team record held by Don Huston. Adams finished with seven catches for 114 yards — his sixth 100-yard effort in 11 games.
A 5️⃣6️⃣-yard TD for @tae15adams!
That deserves a #ProBowlVote!#GBvsDET | #GoPackGo
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 13, 2020
— Tavon Austin made his debut in the first quarter as a punt returner. He got some time on offense, as well, catching two passes for eight yards.
— After going two games without a catch, Marquez Valdes-Scantling bounced back with six catches for 85 yards and a great touchdown grab.
— Cornerback Chandon Sullivan left the game in the second half with a hip injury and did not return.
— Outside linebacker Rashan Gary played limited snaps after halftime. Coach Matt LaFleur said he was dealing with an injury but didn’t say the exact issue.
Inside the Numbers
73 — That’s how many times Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game after throwing three on Sunday. It moved him into fourth place all-time, passing former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.
10-1 — That’s Matt LaFleur’s record against the NFC North.
13:39 — That’s how long the Packers held the ball in the third quarter. They ran 21 plays to Detroit’s three in the quarter.
51 — That’s how many rushing yards the Lions had. It was the fewest against the Packers this season.
11 — That’s how many NFC North titles the Packers have won since the division was created in 2002. The other three teams have combined for eight.
#Packers become the first franchise in #NFL history to record 800 wins
— Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 14, 2020
What’s Next
The Packers (10-3) will host Carolina (4-9) on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.