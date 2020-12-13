Packers 31, Lions 24: 2-minute drill

Aaron Rodgers accounted for four touchdowns as Green Bay clinched the NFC North for a second straight season on Sunday with a 31-24 win at Detroit.

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

The future Hall of Fame quarterback continued his push for a third MVP award with three more touchdown passes and running for another. Rodgers started the game 10-for-10 for 134 yards and two scores to give the Packers 14-7 lead. He finished with a quarterback rating of 133.6, the 11th time in 12 games he’s topped 100.

Rodgers has now thrown an NFL-best 39 touchdowns, just four interceptions and is completing a career-best 69.6% of his passes.

Defense: Kenny Clark

Green Bay’s best defensive player played like it on Sunday. He was a big part of the Packers holding Detroit to just 51 yards on the ground and also got in quarterback Matthew Stafford’s face a bunch. He had a sack and another quarterback hit. Clark’s hustle, and hit, knocked Stafford out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Special Teams: Mason Crosby

The Packers all-time leading scorer added to his total with a clutch 57-yard field goal in the final minutes to give Green Bay a two-score lead. On the ensuing kickoff, he made the touchdown-saving tackle and Detroit eventually settled for a field goal. Crosby is now 15-for-15 on the season.

Can you IMAGINE what Janis or Abbrederis could do in this offense though? pic.twitter.com/Y7ly1TKQjN — Marques Eversoll (@MarquesEversoll) December 13, 2020

The next play he made a touchdown saving tackle as well… just an all around freak athlete STUD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 14, 2020

Davante Adams wearing a 'Won Not Done' shirt for winning the NFC North. #Packers pic.twitter.com/8YjI9UVT8v — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) December 14, 2020

JOB NOT DONE — Marcedes Lewis (@MarcedesLewis89) December 14, 2020

— Adams caught a touchdown for an eighth straight game, breaking the team record held by Don Huston. Adams finished with seven catches for 114 yards — his sixth 100-yard effort in 11 games.

— Tavon Austin made his debut in the first quarter as a punt returner. He got some time on offense, as well, catching two passes for eight yards.

— After going two games without a catch, Marquez Valdes-Scantling bounced back with six catches for 85 yards and a great touchdown grab.

— Cornerback Chandon Sullivan left the game in the second half with a hip injury and did not return.

— Outside linebacker Rashan Gary played limited snaps after halftime. Coach Matt LaFleur said he was dealing with an injury but didn’t say the exact issue.

73 — That’s how many times Aaron Rodgers has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game after throwing three on Sunday. It moved him into fourth place all-time, passing former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

10-1 — That’s Matt LaFleur’s record against the NFC North.

13:39 — That’s how long the Packers held the ball in the third quarter. They ran 21 plays to Detroit’s three in the quarter.

51 — That’s how many rushing yards the Lions had. It was the fewest against the Packers this season.

11 — That’s how many NFC North titles the Packers have won since the division was created in 2002. The other three teams have combined for eight.

#Packers become the first franchise in #NFL history to record 800 wins — Chris Roth (@rothchris) December 14, 2020

The Packers (10-3) will host Carolina (4-9) on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

