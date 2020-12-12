(19) Iowa 28, (25) Wisconsin 7: 2-minute drill

Another ugly offensive performance from No. 25 Wisconsin resulted in a 28-7 loss to No. 19 Iowa on Saturday.

Game Balls

Offense: N/A

Defense: Wisconsin’s front seven

Before giving up an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin’s front seven more than held its own in a battle against a very good Iowa offensive line. The Badgers gave up just 47 yards on the ground on the Hawkeyes other 31 carries. Wisconsin had a pair of sacks and racked up six tackles for loss, including four from guys in the front seven.

Special Teams: Andy Vujnovich

The first-year punter was a busy man on Saturday. He was called on nine times and averaged 43.7 yards per punt. He dropped three of those punts inside the Iowa 20-yard line and limited returner Charlie Jones to three returns for no yards. He also boomed a 60-yarder that came to rest at the 2-yard line.

Best Tweets

Let Wisconsin’s defense just stay on the field the whole time. Fun to watch and probably more likely to score before the Badgers offense. — ebo (@ebosays) December 12, 2020

This photo was taken the last time we scored a touchdown pic.twitter.com/uKdws9gVSo — Evil Paul Chryst (@PaulChrystUW) December 12, 2020

TOUCHDOWN WISCONSIN!! Matt Lepay might have forgotten how to say those words it's been so long. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 12, 2020

Graham Mertz through the first two games of the season:

-74% completion, 7 TD, 0 INT (Badgers 2-0 record) Graham Mertz through the last three games of the season:

-53% completion, 1 TD, 5 INT, 2 fumbles (Badgers 0-3 record) — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) December 13, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin played without wide receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, along with running back Jalen Berger. All three were not available for undisclosed reasons.

— It appeared that Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson was caught on camera going to the bathroom behind the Badgers bench.

— Wisconsin freshman wide receiver Devin Chandler caught the first pass of his career in the fourth quarter. It went for 16 yards and a first down. He finished the game with two catches for 28 yards.

— Wisconsin lost just its third trophy game under Paul Chryst. He is now 13-3 in such games.

— The loss was Wisconsin’s first at Iowa since 2008. The Badgers had won their last five trips to Iowa City.

Inside the Numbers

3 — That’s how many straight games Wisconsin has scored less than 10 points. It’s the first time the Badgers haven’t reached double digits in three consecutive games since 1990.

9 — That’s how many quarters went by between Wisconsin touchdowns. The Badgers scored in the first quarter against Northwestern and didn’t find the end zone again until the third quarter against Iowa.

.400 — That’s Wisconsin’s win percentage. It’s the first time the Badgers have been under .500 since losing the season opener of 2015.

2 — That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had. The Badgers now have 10 turnovers in their three-game losing streak and have lost the turnover battle in all three.

What’s Next

The Badgers (2-3) will find out on Sunday who they’ll play during the Big Ten’s Champions Week.

Related

Comments

comments