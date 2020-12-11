Packers: S Darnell Savage questionable for Sunday, Lions won’t have WR Kenny Golladay

The Green Bay Packers won’t see the Detroit Lions top wide receiver on Sunday.

Kenny Golladay was ruled out with a hip injury. He hasn’t played since Nov. 1 and he missed the first game between the two rivals in September.

The Lions will also be without cornerback Jeff Okudah and starting tackle Tyrell Cosby.

The lone significant injury concern for the Packers is safety Darnell Savage. He showed up on the injury report Friday with a groin injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Wide receivers Malik Taylor and Equanimeous St. Brown are also questionable.

Green Bay ruled out just two players — tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and guard Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Running back AJ Dillon is not listed on the injury report but his status for Sunday is to be determined. He practiced twice this week after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“I thought he had nice week of practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Certainly we’re going to be careful with him because he’s extremely important in the stretch run here. But I thought he’s done a lot of nice things. More or less it’s just the toll it’s taken on his body. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow and Sunday and see if he’s ready to go.”

