Packers activate RB AJ Dillon from reserve/COVID-19 list

AJ Dillon is back.

After more than a month on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Green Bay Packers activated the rookie running back Thursday and he took part in practice.

Happy to be back out there… remember Covid hits everyone differently! I’ll be the posterboy for it’s no joke! I appreciate all the support throughout the process. https://t.co/LJSWfOcy0j — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) December 10, 2020

Dillon reportedly tested positive prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1. His positive test led to running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts and both missed the game at San Francisco the following Thursday.

In the seven games he played in, Dillon carried 23 times for 97 yards. His usage was going up, though, with 15 carries in the three games before testing positive.

