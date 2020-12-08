Packers reportedly set to put two players on injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers signing of Tavon Austin last week could start paying dividends this week against Detroit.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, running back/wide receiver/kick returner Tyler Ervin could miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury suffered against Philadelphia on Sunday and is going on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, #Packers return man Tyler Ervin is also likely headed to IR because of his foot injury. No surgery needed, per source, but he's expected to miss at least a month, so his season may be over. https://t.co/wThllVEmbJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2020

Ervin has been plagued by injuries this season. He’s missed four games and left three others early. The former undrafted free agent has caught 11 passes for 84 yards and run 13 times for 67 yards this year. He’s also been the main punt and kick returner, though the Packers haven’t excelled at either to this point.

The loss of Ervin could mean opportunities for Austin, who has a similar style of play.

“He’s going to be ready to go. I think he was ready to go last week,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Austin. “But certainly as a returner, that’s one of the main reasons he was brought here. He’s got to be ready to go. I know he’s excited for his opportunity.”

Pelissero also reported that defensive lineman Billy Winn is going on injured reserve with a triceps injury, but should be able to return this season.

#Packers DL Billy Winn is expected to go on IR with his triceps injury, but it's not considered season-ending, per source. No tear. The plan is rehab and return in three weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2020

Players that go on IR must miss at least three games.

Related

Comments

comments