Badgers to host Rhode Island on Wednesday after game with Louisville is called off

Wisconsin won’t be playing Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday but the Badgers will be playing a game.

According to CBSSports.com’s Jon Rothstein, the game with the Cardinals was called off due to COVID-19 issues within that program. Instead, the Badgers will reportedly host Rhode Island on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

Sources: Wisconsin is now finalizing a contract to play Rhode Island on Wednesday in Madison. https://t.co/LPd4aiZXEl — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 7, 2020

There is reportedly hope that the Louisville game can be rescheduled, possibly as early as this Sunday.

I'm told there is still optimism that the Louisville-Wisconsin game is going to get played. If both teams can be cleared by medical experts on both sides, the target makeup date is six days from now, on Sunday, but depends on Louisville's progress. Program paused on Dec. 3. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 7, 2020

Rhode Island has won three straight games since opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College.

The Badgers will come in 3-1 on the year after losing to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in on Friday night.

Related

Comments

comments