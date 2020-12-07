Badgers to host Rhode Island on Wednesday after game with Louisville is called off

Wisconsin won’t be playing Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday but the Badgers will be playing a game.

According to CBSSports.com’s Jon Rothstein, the game with the Cardinals was called off due to COVID-19 issues within that program. Instead, the Badgers will reportedly host Rhode Island on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

There is reportedly hope that the Louisville game can be rescheduled, possibly as early as this Sunday.

Rhode Island has won three straight games since opening the season with losses to Arizona State and Boston College.

The Badgers will come in 3-1 on the year after losing to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in on Friday night.

