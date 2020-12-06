Packers 30, Eagles 16: 2-minute drill

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns, two to Davante Adams, as the Green Bay Packers took care of the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers was nearly perfect to start, opening the game 13-for-14, 161 yards and two touchdowns. It helped establish a 14-3 lead at the half. He added another touchdown in the third quarter — No. 400 in his career — and finished with a passer rating of 128.9, the 11th time in 12 games he’s been over 100.

In the running to win a third MVP, Rodgers has now thrown 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a team in position to claim another division title and perhaps the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Defense: Rashan Gary

The Packers pass rush got after the Eagles the tune of seven sacks and Gary was a big part of it. The former first-round pick ended up with four tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and one pass defended.

There were many calling the 12th overall pick in last year’s draft a bust after his rookie season, but the outside linebacker is starting to show what GM Brian Gutekunst liked about him so much.

Best Video

Best Tweets

The Eagles were ahead and then these big point dumps came in for the Packers. STOP THE STEAL!!! — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 6, 2020

Great job Tae being aware of the moment! I launched his 100th TD pass into the stands in Atlanta😫🤦🏾‍♂️ I owe you 12….smh #PHIvsGB — James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) December 6, 2020

A 4th & 18 touchdown, punt return touchdown special. The Packers are the biggest threat to the Packers. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) December 6, 2020

Was this max speed for David Bakhtiari? @NextGenStats says he reached 16.75 mph on Aaron Jones’ TD pic.twitter.com/UxBrtN4DqY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 7, 2020

The Gang tries to tackle Aaron Jones pic.twitter.com/12RgtUM6yn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 7, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— Elgton Jenkins made his first career start at center in place of Corey Linsley, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury.

— Tight end Jace Sternberger left in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

— Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin left with an ankle injury in the second half and did not return.

— Safety Raven Greene suffered a shoulder injury on special teams and was eventually taken to the locker room on a cart.

— Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards, his first 100-yard game since Week 2. He’s now up to 754 yards (5.2 yards per carry) on the season.

— Former Wisconsin linebacker TJ Edwards got the start on defense for the Eagles. He was credited for four tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Inside the Numbers

7 — That’s how many consecutive games Davante Adams has a touchdown catch. It ties Don Hutson’s franchise record, which he did twice.

193 — That’s how many games it took Aaron Rodgers to reach 400 touchdowns. It’s 12 fewer games than any other quarterback.

7 — That’s how many sacks the Packers defense had. It was a season-high and the most since also registering seven in Week 4 against Buffalo in 2018.

99 — That’s how many yards the Packers third touchdown drive of the game was. It was their first 99-yard drive since 2009.

8 — That’s how many touchdowns Robert Tonyan has this year after catching a 25-yarder in the second quarter. It’s tied with Richard Rodgers and Jermichael Finley for the most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season since Aaron Rodgers took over as the starter in 2008.

2 — That’s how many punt returns for touchdowns the Packers have given up this year. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, it’s the first time since 1964 they’ve given up multiple punt returns for scores in a single season.

3 — That’s how many interceptions safety Darnell Savage has in the last two weeks. He made the game-clinching pick of Jalen Hurts on Sunday.

3 — That’s how many games the Packers lead the NFC North by over the Vikings with four games to play.

What’s Next

The Packers (9-3) will travel to Detroit (5-7) to face the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

