(10) Indiana 14, (18) Wisconsin 6: 2-minute drill

No. 18 Wisconsin dropped its second straight game, this one a 14-6 setback to No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin Game Balls

Offense: Jalen Berger

It’s becoming a trend for the freshman running back. Get 15 carries and produce at a level that seemingly deserves more than that.

Making his first start, the New Jersey product averaged 5.8 yards per carry and finished with 87 yards. He had another long run called back on a questionable holding call that would have given him the first 100-yard day of his career.

In the three games he’s played, Berger has now run 45 times for 267 yards (5.9 yards per carry).

Defense: Jack Sanborn, Leo Chenal

The defense once again played more than well enough to win and deserved better from the offense. Sanborn and Chenal combined for 18 tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. The two inside linebackers helped limit Indiana’s ground game to just 87 yards and 2.8 yards per carry.

Overall, the defense allowed just 217 yards, the third time in four games it has given up 219 yards or fewer this season.

In Case You Missed It

— WR Danny Davis missed his second straight game with an injury. He was one of three wide receivers out, joining Adam Krumholz and Stephan Bracey.

— Center Kayden Lyles suffered a leg injury in the first quarter and had to be taken off the field on a cart. Freshman Tanor Bortolini replaced him.

— Wide receiver Kendric Pryor suffered an upper body injury in the second half and did not return.

— Sophomore AJ Abbott caught the first pass of his career in the fourth quarter. It went for nine yards.

— For the first time since the Iowa game last November, cornerback Deron Harrell got an opportunity to play. He replaced Donte Burton as Wisconsin’s third corner for a drive.

— Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no parents or families were allowed to attend Wisconsin games this fall. But because it was potentially final home game, the program got clearance from the chancellor to allow parents of senior players in to watch the game from separate club seating. UW said about 20 people took advantage of the opportunity.

Inside the Numbers

0 — That’s how many touchdowns Wisconsin has scored in the last seven quarters of football. The Badgers last score came against Northwestern in the first quarter.

2 — That’s how many trips in the red zone Indiana got and the number of touchdowns it scored. The Badgers were in the red zone three times and settled for a field goal twice and then failed on fourth-and-10 on their final offensive play of the game.

2 — That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had, both charged to quarterback Graham Mertz. The redshirt freshman has turned it over six times in the last two games.

229.3 — That’s how many yards per game Wisconsin is giving up on defense. That would be the second-best mark in school history, topped only by the 1951 defense that allowed just 154.8 yards per game.

13.5 — That’s what Wisconsin was favored by coming into the game. It’s the fourth time the Badgers have lost at home as a double-digit favorite in coach Paul Chryst’s tenure.

81 — That’s how many yards Wisconsin’s eight penalties cost it. That included two more defensive pass interference calls, giving the Badgers a total of six in the last two games. Indiana was penalized once for 15 yards.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (2-2) will travel to Iowa (5-2) to close out the regular season and play for the Heartland Trophy.

