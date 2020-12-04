Packers: Za’Darius Smith among three players listed as questionable for Sunday

The Green Bay Packers are relatively healthy heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team issued its final injury report Friday afternoon and only one player — center Corey Linsley — is listed as out. The veteran injured his knee in the win over Chicago last Sunday. He will reportedly miss three-to-six weeks with the injury.

There are three players listed as questionable, most notably outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. He’s dealing with a season-long ankle injury that kept him from practicing Friday.

“I’m not overly concerned about it, but it’s something he’s been battling through all season,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s just like anything. Some days are better than others. We held him out today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.”

The two other players listed as questionable are running back/returner Tyler Ervin and linebacker Krys Barnes.

On the Eagles side of the things, they will be without safety Rudy Ford, while cornerback Darius Slay is listed as questionable with a calf injury.

