Marquette 67, (4) Wisconsin 65: Last word

Justin Lewis tipped in a missed free throw with no time left to give Marquette a 67-65 upset win over No. 4 Wisconsin on Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Player of the Game: Justin Lewis

It wasn’t just the late tip-in to give Marquette the win that earns Lewis this honor. The forward was the best player on the court much of the night. The less-heralded of the Golden Eagles’ freshmen class, Lewis scored a game-high 18 points, had eight rebounds and also a pair of blocks. And on that game-winning tip, he out-muscled senior Micah Potter to get his fingers on the ball and hand the Badgers their first loss of the season.

The good: Johnny Davis

Davis did a little bit of everything for Wisconsin, scoring 12 points, grabbing six rebounds and picking up a steal. Four of his six rebounds came on the offensive end. While some first-year players may have wilted in a rivalry game like this, Davis probably played the best game of his young career.

The not so good: The little things

The Badgers are a talented team but not talented enough to get away with not doing the little things and still winning. On Friday they didn’t do those little things and it cost them.

Clean up the defensive glass? Nope. Marquette had nine offensive rebounds and got the winning tip-in because the Badgers couldn’t box out.

Take care of the ball? Nope. The Badgers had 10 turnovers, which Marquette turned into 13 points.

Don’t foul? Nope. Wisconsin was called for 22 fouls, including with .9 seconds that put the Golden Eagles in position to win the game.

Stat of the Game: 29.2%

That’s what Wisconsin went from beyond the arc on the night. The 7-for-24 performance was the Badgers worst since going 7-for-29 at Minnesota on Feb. 5. That also happened to be their last loss.

In Case You Missed It

— Nate Reuvers had a pair of blocks in the first half. He is now tied with Ethan Happ for the most blocks in a career with 154.

— After going the first three games without a turnover, Trice turned it over three times. He also had a team-high 17 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 5.6 seconds left.

— Wisconsin had its 11-game winning streak snapped. It was the longest winning streak among Power 5 teams.

— Wisconsin lost as a top-5 team to a unranked opponent for the first time since Feb. 12, 2017 when they fell to Northwestern as the No. 7 team in the country.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (3-1) will welcome Louisville (4-0) to Madison on Wednesday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

