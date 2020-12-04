Bucks release their first half schedule

We knew Milwaukee would play at Boston to open the 2020-21 NBA season on Dec. 23 and that the Bucks would host Golden State on Christmas Day. On Friday, we learned what the rest of the first half of the schedule looks like.

One of the most noticeable aspects of it include four instances of games against the same opponent in back-to-back games. The goal is to cut down on travel during the pandemic.

Among them is a trip to Miami on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 to face the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat. The Bucks will also see Detroit, Cleveland and Toronto in a similar setup, though the games aren’t always on back-to-back nights.

Some of the other highlights include a stretch of three games against Dallas (Jan. 15), at Brooklyn (Jan. 18) and at home against the reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 21) that will all be on national TV.

New guard Jrue Holiday will make his return to New Orleans on Jan. 29, with former Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe returning to Milwaukee with the Pelicans Feb. 25.

In total, 14 of Milwaukee’s 37 games in the first half of the season are on national TV.

The second half of the schedule will be released during the latter part of the first half of the schedule, which runs through March 4.

You can find the full schedule here.

Related

Comments

comments