Badgers: Paul Chryst expects QB Jack Coan to dress this week against Indiana

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz will make his fourth start of the season on Saturday against Indiana, but senior Jack Coan could be available to play if needed.

Coach Paul Chryst told reporters Thursday that the quarterback will be in pads for the first time this season after suffering a foot injury in fall camp.

“Each week Jack has been able to progress,” Chryst said. “It’s been a little bit of a long road for him, but each week he’s been able to do more, and I do anticipate him being able to dress this week.”

Coan broke his foot Oct. 3 and underwent surgery a few days later. He spent several weeks in a walking boot, using a scooter to get around practice. After several more weeks of rehab, reporters saw him throwing the ball on the field prior to the Michigan and Northwestern games, an indication he was getting closer to returning.

In 14 games last season, Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, while helping the Badgers win the Big Ten West and claim a berth in the Rose Bowl.

Mertz has been up and down through his first three starts, throwing five touchdowns in a Week 1 win against Illinois but then tossing three interceptions in a loss to Northwestern.

The latter performance came when senior wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis missed the game with injuries, and junior tight end Jake Ferguson left with a shoulder injury. The canceled game with Minnesota last week gave all three a chance to start feeling better, though Davis’ availability for Saturday is still up in the air.

“That was the one thing about not playing is it gave guys that were dinged up a chance to get healthier,” Chryst said. “Of all the guys, Danny’s probably done the least, but he’s been feeling better each day. We’ll kind of see how the week finishes out, certainly. It’s been good for really all the guys that were fighting something.”

