Brewers announce trade of reliever Corey Knebel

Corey Knebel’s time with the Milwaukee Brewers has come to an end.

The team announced Wednesday it had traded the reliever to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later.

The #Brewers have traded RHP Corey Knebel to the Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named or cash. pic.twitter.com/p7Nqufv3jd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 3, 2020

Knebel was an National League All-Star in 2017 with a career-best 39 saves. He was a major part of the Brewers push to the NLCS in 2018. He underwent Tommy John surgery prior to the 2019 season and missed the entire year. He returned last season and struggled to find his form, finishing with a 6.08 ERA.

In other moves, the Brewers avoided going to arbitration with shortstop Orlando Arcia by signing him to a 1-year, $2 million contract, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The team also avoided arbitration with three other players — catchers Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina, along with first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach.

Milwaukee tendered contracts to pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Josh Hader, while they did not tender contracts for outfielders Ben Gamel and Jace Peterson, as well as pitcher Alex Claudio.

