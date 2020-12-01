Packers reportedly cut WR/KR Darrius Shepherd

Darrius Shepherd has been cut by the Green Bay Packers.

The Athletic reported the move Tuesday morning.

The wide receiver and returner played in 14 games over the last two seasons. He caught six passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, but his offensive usage numbers have dropped off considerably since Allen Lazard returned. He got on the field for just two offensive plays in each of the last two games.

Shepherd had also been used as the kick returner and punt returner when normal returner Tyler Ervin wasn’t available. He had 11 kick returns for 227 yards this season, but also a costly fumble against Indianapolis in Week 11.

Shepherd’s release is likely a result of the team’s reported signing of veteran Tavon Austin. In addition to his receiving and running skills, he had been a return man for much of his career.

Green Bay will host Philadelphia on Sunday.

