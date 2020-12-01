(4) Wisconsin 82, UW-Green Bay 42: Last word

No. 4 Wisconsin used a late run in the first half to pull away from UW-Green Bay on its way to an 82-42 win Tuesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Tyler Wahl

The sophomore put together perhaps his best outing of his career. In just 20 minutes of action, Wahl had his first ever double-double with 11 points (5-for-7 on FGs) and 15 rebounds. He added four assists, and also got it done on the defensive end with a pair of steals and two blocks.

Having grown another inch, putting on 15 pounds and sporting an improved shot, Wahl had been the talk of training camp. Fans got a look as to why with his breakout performance against the Phoenix.

The good: Balanced scoring

The strength of the Badgers on offense is the fact they have so many guys that could get hot and go off on any given night. On Tuesday, though, it was a team effort. Five different players scored in double figures led by Micah Potter’s 14 points. Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers dropped in 13 each, with Wahl adding 11 and Brad Davison chipping in 10.

Potter said afterwards that while they do have guys that can score 25 or 30 in a particular it’s their ability to spread it around that will make them dangerous all season.

The not so good: The start offensively

Whether it was the weird start time or just getting in a flow, it took the Badgers a little bit to get going. They had four turnovers in the first 10:04, including a pair of travels by Wahl. Their initial shot selection was also questionable and it led to a 1-for-6 start from the field. But the issues were only temporary. Wisconsin closed on a 19-4 run and the rout was on.

Stat of the Game: 0

That’s how many turnovers point guard D’Mitrik Trice had against the Phoenix. He countered that with five assists. For the season, he has 13 assists and zero turnovers. It’s the first time he’s gone three straight games without a turnover since a stretch late in the 2018-19 season.

Did anybody think a game featuring Bo Ryan's son coaching against Bo Ryan's protege, with Dick Bennett's grandson playing in it, was going to be high scoring? — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) December 1, 2020

That boy @tjwahl01 having himself a really nice game right now. — Brevin Pritzl (@BrevinPritzl) December 1, 2020

— UW-Green Bay was coached by Will Ryan, the son of former Badgers coach Bo Ryan. The Phoenix coaching staff also included Freddie Owens, who played for Wisconsin in the early 2000s.

If you're a @BadgerMBB, you know this infamous shot from @FreddieOwens vs. Tulsa that sent the Badgers to the Sweet 16. Freddie Owens is now an assistant coach for @gbphoenixmbb, who the Badgers just beat. pic.twitter.com/MsMN1umJ7P — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 2, 2020

— Former UW coach Dick Bennett’s grandson, Lucas Stieber, is a redshirt freshman for the Phoenix. The guard had one point and two rebounds in 17 minutes.

— Before the game Wisconsin announced that senior guard Walt McGrory underwent hip surgery and will miss an indefinite amount of time. McGrory played in 14 games last season.

— Dating back to last season, Wisconsin has now won 11 games in a row. It’s the longest winning streak for any Power 5 school.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (3-0) will travel to Milwaukee to take on Marquette (2-0) Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

