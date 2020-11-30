Wisconsin adds LB to 2021 recruiting class

Wisconsin has added another nice piece to their 2021 recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, linebacker Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn) committed to the Badgers on Monday.

A 3-star recruit, Ratzlaff chose Wisconsin over offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State.

Ratzlaff was also a prized hockey recruit and was committed to play for the Gophers. But after going undrafted in last month’s NHL Draft, he decided to pursue football.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Ratzlaff is commitment No. 21 in Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class that is ranked No. 16 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten.

