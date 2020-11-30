Packers reportedly set to add veteran WR

Green Bay is reportedly adding a veteran to its wide receiver room.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing Tavon Austin.

The #Packers are signing veteran WR Tavon Austin, source says. Was with the #Rams when Matt LaFleur (pronounced La-Flew-er, @TomPelissero) was there. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 30, 2020

Austin signed with San Francisco in the offseason but suffered a knee injury during training camp. The team released him in late October.

A former 2013 first-round pick of the then St. Louis Rams, Austin spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in 21 games, catching 21 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried 12 times for 102 yards and a score.

Austin might also be able to help on special teams as a returner, a spot where he was electric early in his career, taking back three punts for touchdowns in his first three seasons.

The signing gives the Packers some insurance if the do-everything Tyler Ervin misses more time. The running back/wide receiver/kick returner has been forced to miss four games this season, including the win over Chicago.

Green Bay will host Philadelphia on Sunday.

