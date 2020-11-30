Packers: Corey Linsley will reportedly miss 3-to-6 weeks with knee injury

Green Bay could be without its starting center for the rest of the regular season.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, veteran Corey Linsley will miss 3-to-6 weeks with an MCL sprain.

#Packers C Corey Linsley is expected to miss 3-6 weeks because of the sprained MCL he suffered last night against the #Bears, source said. A big loss, but should be back before the playoffs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2020

It’s a significant hit to a Packers offensive line that has been among the best in the NFL this season, including having Linsley ranked as the top center in the league through 11 weeks by Pro Football Focus. With just five games to go in the regular season, it’s possible Linsley won’t be available until the playoffs.

Luckily for the Packers, they can turn to second-year pro Elgton Jenkins. He’s as versatile as an offensive lineman can be, having taken snaps at left tackle, left guard, center and right tackle this season. With him sliding into Linsley’s spot, rookie Jon Runyan Jr. will replace him at left guard.

The Packers will host Philadelphia on Sunday.

