Badgers move into the top 5 of the AP poll

For the first time since 2015, the Wisconsin basketball team is in the top five of the Associated Press poll.

The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 4 in the latest poll. It’s the highest they’ve been in a regular season poll since the final one of 2015 when they were No. 3 heading into the NCAA Tournament. The jump in the poll came after wins at home against Eastern Illinois and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the top five, joining Iowa at No. 3 and Illinois at No. 5. Three other conference teams — Michigan State (No. 8), Ohio State (No. 23) and Rutgers (No. 24) — are also ranked.

Gonzaga remained the No. 1 team in the poll, with Baylor coming in at No. 2.

The Badgers figure to get tested more this week. Following a matchup with UW-Green Bay on Tuesday, Wisconsin heads to face Marquette on Friday night. The Golden Eagles have played the same two opponents the Badgers did and dominated both.

