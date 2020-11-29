Packers 41, Bears 25: 2-minute drill

Green Bay has a three-game lead in the NFC North after a dominating 41-25 win against the second-place Chicago Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers has owned the Bears during his career and that continued Sunday as he moved to 20-5 against Chicago as the starter. Against a defense that the Packers felt was the best unit it had faced this season, Rodgers and the offense were nearly perfect early on, scoring on their first three possessions. The quarterback ended up throwing for 211 yards, had four touchdowns — all to different receivers — and posted a 132.3 passer rating, his 10th of at least 100 this year.

Defense: Darnell Savage

The Packers needed some playmaking from their second-year safety and he delivered. With the game still in doubt, he played a Mitch Trubisky deep ball perfect and picked it off in the end zone. Then, in the second half with the Packers leading by 17, he made a leaping interception. That led to another touchdown, which essentially put the game away.

Best Tweets

Tom Brady is the GOAT but Aaron Rodgers is a better player. I know it doesn’t make any sense but it’s true. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 30, 2020

It was way more terrifying playing against Aaron Rodgers. I know I’m not the only player who thinks this. https://t.co/OcIhCf8kS2 — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) November 30, 2020

Hey Google, how do you delete a YouTube video from the face of the earth? pic.twitter.com/6GmBLwiu54 — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 30, 2020

The @packers have rocked me and the bears to sleep tonight I’m out😂 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 30, 2020

We can't go to restaurants, or see family and friends but at least we have a Packers curb stomping to bring us some normalcy and unite us during trying times — Chris Tannehill (@ChrisTannehill) November 30, 2020

Updated numbers… Aaron Rodgers has 2 INTs in his last 391 pass attempts vs. the Bears dating back to 2014 (0.51% INT rate). Bears quarterbacks have 17 interceptions on 316 pass attempts vs. the Packers in that time span (5.4% INT rate). — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 30, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— Green Bay allowed around 500 employees and their families to attend the game in an effort to test the team’s COVID-19 protocols. It’s the first step in potentially allowing more fans into Lambeau Field later this year.

— With his first quarter touchdown catch, Davante Adams became the fifth player in Packers history with 500 receptions.

Davante Adams made his 500th career reception count. pic.twitter.com/bqecI3Z2YA — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) November 30, 2020

— With his 39-yard touchdown to tight end Bob Tonyan in the third quarter, Rodgers became the 11th quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards in his career.

— For the first time this season, Rashan Gary got the start at outside linebacker in place of Preston Smith. In response, Smith had his best game of the season, finishing with a sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

— Center Corey Linsley left in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was questionable coming into the game after leaving last week’s contest with a back injury.

— Guard Lucas Patrick left the game in the fourth quarter with a toe injury and did not return.

— During the week, Rodgers called for the return of the in-game entertainment that hadn’t been used with no fans in the stands this year, including playing Roll Out the Barrel and doing the beer races on the video board. The stadium operations crew heard his call and obliged the quarterback.

Inside the Numbers

4 — That’s how many times Aaron Rodgers has thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions in the first half after doing so on Sunday. No other quarterback has done it more than twice in 2020, according to @nflresearch.

3 — That’s how many times the Packers have scored more than 40 points this season. That’s the most in a single year since 2014.

2 — That’s how many interceptions Darnell Savage had. It was the first time a Packers defender had multiple interceptions in a game since Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in 2016.

0 — That’s how many sacks the Bears had. It’s the first time all year they did not manage to get to the quarterback. It’s also the 10th time this year the Packers have allowed one or fewer sacks this season.

182 — That’s how many yards rushing the Packers had. It’s the most they’ve had in a game since Week 2 of the season.

100 — That’s how many wins the Packers have in their series against Chicago. They lead the series 100-95-6.

What’s Next

Green Bay (8-3) will host Philadelphia (3-6-1) next Sunday at Lambeau Field.

