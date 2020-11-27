Wisconsin cornerback declares for NFL Draft

One of Wisconsin’s top cornerbacks is declaring for the NFL Draft.

In a post on Twitter Friday morning, junior Rachad Wildgoose announced he was forgoing his senior season and preparing for the next level.

Wildgoose has started 17 games in his three years with the Badgers, finishing with 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, 15 passes defended and one interception. He played in two of the first three games this season but suffered an arm injury in the loss to Northwestern.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Wildgoose was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree by the media in 2019.

Due to COVID-19, this season is a free year in terms of eligibility. That means Wildgoose is declaring for the draft with two years of eligibility remaining.

