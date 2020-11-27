Bears to start Mitch Trubisky at QB, Packers list six players as questionable

The Green Bay Packers will get to experience the return of Mitch Trubisky at quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday that with Nick Foles doubtful for Sunday night’s game that Trubisky would be under for his club. The former first-round pick started the first three games of the season for the Bears, but he really struggled and was replaced late in Week 3 by Foles, who brought Chicago back for a win at Atlanta.

The Bears are just 1-4 against the Packers with Trubisky under center. He’s throw four touchdowns and three interceptions in those five games.

Two other key contributors for Chicago — defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (hamstring) and left tackle Charles Leno Jr. (toe) — are listed as questionable.

The Packers have listed six players as questionable. That includes wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling with an Achilles injury. He rode a bike at practice Friday and coach Matt LaFleur said he’s hopeful to have him on Sunday.

Center Corey Linsley (back) left last week’s game early, but practiced on a limited basis all week.

Cornerback Kevin King, who returned to action last week following more than a month off with a quad injury, is among the others listed as questionable. He has an Achilles injury that happened prior to last weeks game and he was limited all week.

Final injury report for #Packers|#Bears. Six guys questionable for Green Bay, including WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and CB Kevin King. pic.twitter.com/CJVRuBoHtk — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 27, 2020

Related

Comments

comments