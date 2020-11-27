(7) Wisconsin 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58: Last word

Wisconsin jumped out to a 25-0 lead and rolled to a 92-59 win on Friday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Micah Potter

After Nate Reuvers dominated in the first game of the season, it was Potter’s turn in game No. 2. He scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists. The senior big man was aggressive around the basket and ended up shooting a team-high eight free throws.

Wisconsin is now 18-5 in games Potter has played in dating back to last season.

The good: The first half

The Badgers were ready to go Friday and dominated the Golden Lions in the first half. Not only did they lead 25-0 at one point, they took a 53-19 lead into the locker room at the break. Wisconsin shot 60.6% from the field, including going 7-for-12 (58.3%) from beyond the arc. Six different players hit from deep and seven guys scored, with Potter’s 12 points leading the way and Reuvers putting up 10.

The not so good: The second half

Like the second half against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, Wisconsin took its foot off the gas after halftime. The Badgers scored 39 points and also gave up 39, the latter number being the bigger concern for a defensive-minded team. Despite being the significantly bigger team, Wisconsin only out-rebounded Arkansas-Pine Bluff by three in the second half and allowed five offensive rebounds.

Stat of the Game: 0

That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had in the first half. It’s the sixth time in school history the Badgers have done that and the first time in five seasons. Their first turnover didn’t come until the 17:22 mark of the second half.

In Case You Missed It

— Two more freshmen made their debut for the Badgers. Guard Jordan Davis and forward Carter Gilmore got in for the final few minutes. Gilmore missed the only shot he took but did grab a pair of rebounds.

— Johnny Davis struggled from the floor (3-for-10), but had a team-high eight rebounds from his wing spot. He also added 9 points.

— Four of Wisconsin’s five starters were in double figures scoring: Potter (19), D’Mitrik Trice (15), Reuvers (14), Aleem Ford (10).

— After three more assists on Friday, Trice now has eight assists and zero turnovers this season.

— With Virginia losing earlier in the day, Wisconsin now has the longest winning streak in the country at 10 games.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (2-0) will host UW-Green Bay (0-1) next Tuesday. The Phoenix lost their opener 99-69 at Minnesota on Wednesday.

