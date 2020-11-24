Wisconsin-Minnesota game canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak within Gophers program

The 130th matchup between Wisconsin and Minnesota will have to wait a year.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Gophers program, Saturday’s game has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

According to a release from the school, Minnesota had nine players and six staff members test positive in the last five days, and were still awaiting results from today’s testing.

For Wisconsin, it’ll be the third game it has had to cancel this season. An outbreak within the Badgers program earlier this year led to the canceling of the Nebraska and Purdue games.

Though last Saturday’s loss to Northwestern made a return trip to the Big Ten title game unlikely, this cancelation drops the Badgers below the 6-game minimum to be eligible for the game.

Wisconsin’s next scheduled game is against Indiana on Dec. 5 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Related

Comments

comments