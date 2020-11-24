Badgers’ CB Caesar Williams: ‘refs maybe had purple underneath their jerseys’

Following a 17-7 loss to Northwestern in which Wisconsin was flagged four times for defensive pass interference cornerback Caesar Williams took to Twitter and called it highway robbery. Three days later the senior was still not happy as he met with reporters in advance of Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota.

“At times I felt like the refs maybe had purple underneath their jerseys, under their white and black shirts,” Williams said half-jokingly. “I don’t think it will change the way we play in the future.”

Highway robbery!! I thank God for the opportunity and I believe the best is yet to come. #OnWisconsin — Caesar Williams (@Caesar_Austin) November 22, 2020

His coach, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, is making it clear to them he doesn’t want them to play different.

“He eggs us on. He wants us to go harder. He doesn’t see them as pass interference calls and neither did the defense,” Williams said. “It’s football. I think you learn from it and keep going. It wasn’t much to learn from. Maybe refs aren’t used to seeing perfect reps and they throw a flag.”

Williams drew one of the pass interference calls and it negated an interception. It appeared that Williams turned his head around and had the football in his sights most of the play, but an official told fellow cornerback Faion Hicks that Williams didn’t play the ball. He didn’t realize the call was on him until after he had turned his attention to the bleachers where his mom was seated.

“My mom, she’s my biggest fan. I saw her in the stands and I blew her a couple kisses,” Williams said. “For me to get a pass interference called on me, and I didn’t know until later, I’ll just have to do it again next week.”

Watch the end of the video. You’ll see the ref reaching for his flag while the ball is still in the air!! “The DB didn’t play the ball” was the call. 😂 https://t.co/blTzRqOq39 — Caesar Williams (@Caesar_Austin) November 22, 2020

