Wisconsin hockey doubles up Penn State in 6-3 victory

Wisconsin blew open a tight game in the third period to win 6-3 over Penn State on Monday night in Madison.

The Nittany Lions got the scoring going, with Kevin Wall smacking one home 8:02 into the first period. The Badgers answered with two of their own in the period, with Sam Stange tying it up and Jack Gorniak giving them the lead at the 14:31 mark.

Wisconsin added to its advantage with another goal from Stange in the second period, before Penn State’s Tim Doherty brought it back to a 3-2 game.

In the third period, though, it was almost all Badgers. Brock Caufield lighted the lamp 5:13 into the final stanza before Cole Caufield added a power play goal just 2:03 later. Linus Weissbach pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 6-2 before the Nittany Lions got a late goal in the final minute from Connor McMenamin.

The Badgers were extremely efficient, managing to get those six goals on just 20 shots.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin goaltender Robbie Beydoun was very good, stopping 49 of the 52 shots Penn State peppered him with. He improved to 3-2 on the season as his save percentage sits at 93.3%.

The two teams will meet again at La Bahn Arena on Tuesday night.

