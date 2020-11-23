Playing in empty arenas will be different but the No. 7 Badgers say they’re ready

For anyone that’s been to a Wisconsin basketball game — or even just listened to one — in the last five years you’ve almost surely heard D’Mitrik Trice’s mom. Whenever the opposing team is at the free throw line — home or away — Julie Trice conjures up a unique and unmistakeable shriek that can be heard throughout the arena, on TV and the radio. It’s distinctive and normally travels wherever the Badgers do. Of course, that won’t be the case this year, at least to start the season. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators are being allowed inside the Kohl Center.

“Maybe they can get the sound from her and put it on the speakers or something like that when they are shooting free throws,” D’Mitrik joked Monday. “That would really mess somebody up.”

The players would go for anything that would make it feel more normal. Instead, it’ll be an empty arena when No. 7 Wisconsin hosts Eastern Illinois on Wednesday and Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Friday. The Badgers veterans know it will be different but are taking it in stride.

“I’m sure everyone has played at those 8 a.m. (high school) AAU games where there’s no one there and it’s an empty gym,” senior Micah Potter said. “Obviously when you get to college it’s a different level, different environment, but guys are used to it. The biggest thing we have to do is make sure we create our own energy and be consistent with that.”

Wisconsin does have the benefit of having some experience playing in similar situations. Each year the team plays in what is referred to as a secret scrimmage. It’s essentially another exhibition game, but it’s played behind closed doors and no highlights or stats can be released. Still, little nuggets slip out every season and it’s usually positive news where the Badgers are concerned.

“Honestly, we played well in those scrimmages, so I’m hoping that carries to Wednesday and Friday,” Trice said.

The Badgers did what coach Greg Gard called a dress rehearsal last week that was designed to show them what to expect Wednesday night, and that included officials, piped-in crowd noise and music. Gard’s goal is to get his team as familiar with those surroundings so they can just go play.

“I think all these things across the country are firsts,” Gard said. “As a team we’re going to have to be very consistent because you’re not going to have a crowd rush or a crowd noise to bail you out of a situation, and you’re going to face the other thing on the road, too. You’re not going to have those hostile environments. The teams that can maintain the highest level of consistency, and when things do wobble a little bit, quickly collect yourselves. I think, hopefully, our experience helps in that.”

When the Badgers take the floor against the Panthers it will have been 263 days since their last game, a Big Ten-title-clinching victory at Indiana. Days later the Big Ten tournament was canceled, followed shortly after by the NCAA Tournament. Considering the opportunities lost due to the virus, playing a game in an empty arena seems like a small sacrifice for Gard and his players.

“I’m excited for these guys to have an opportunity to play, first and foremost,” Gard said. “They’re ready. It’s time to go. It’s time to go play and these guys deserve a chance at this.”

