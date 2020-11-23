Packers: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling shakes off death threats with support of family, teammates

Marquez Valdes-Scantling made significant contributions for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, including catching a 47-yard pass to setup the game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter. But the only thing some fans remembered from the third-year wide receiver was his fumble in overtime that allowed the Indianapolis Colts to kick the game-winning field goal in overtime for a 34-31 victory.

Some of those fans took their reaction to the extreme on social media, with Valdes-Scantling going on Twitter later Sunday night to admonish them for sending him death threats.

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊🏾 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

Valdes-Scantling met with reporters Monday and was asked about the impact of those threats.

“Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I guess it’s just one of those things, with this profession that we’re in, you’ve got to take it for what it is. Don’t let it affect you. It doesn’t affect me. People can say whatever they want. As long as people in this building and my family, they all care about me, that’s all that matters.”

Those within the building definitely had his back. Guard Lucas Patrick was one of the first on social media to show his support, and another offensive lineman, Elgton Jenkins, also came to his defense Monday.

“I know he always comes to practice giving us his all and things like that,” Jenkins said. “Things didn’t go the way we wanted them to go at the end of the game, but I know Quez is a great guy, great player, great teammate. He always gives his all to help the team win at the end of the day.”

In addition to his big catch at the end of regulation, coach Matt LaFleur lauded Valdes-Scantling for his blocking on Davante Adams’ touchdown in the first half and him drawing a big pass interference call that led to a score right before halftime. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers came to Valdes-Scantling’s defense after the game, and it didn’t go unnoticed by the wide receiver.

“Those are the people I care about. They hurt to see me hurt,” Valdes-Scantling said. “But that’s what brotherhood is all about. No one is ever going to be perfect. Obviously me taking it to heart with that costly mistake at the end of the game, it hurt. I got my brothers to support me and that’s the family that matters.”

