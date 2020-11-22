Colts 34, Packers 31 (OT): 2-minute drill

Green Bay turned the ball over four times and had just three points after halftime as it fell in overtime 34-31 to Indianapolis on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Play of the Game

On the second play of overtime, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a quick pass to the outside to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As the wide receiver tried to cut back inside for more yards, rookie safety Julian Blackmon knocked the ball free and the Colts recovered. After three run plays, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship knocked home a 39-yard field goal to win it for Indy.

.@markdanielsWNFL" How can you live with MVS." Matt LaFleur: "I was so proud of his effort. I know he’s really hurt right now. … I’ve got more confidence in him now than probably ever.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 23, 2020

Game Balls

Offense: Aaron Rodgers

It came with two ugly turnovers, but Rodgers had a big game, throwing for 311 yards and three first-half touchdowns. He spread the ball around to nine different targets and was dialed in for the first 30 minutes of action.

Limited to just six plays and two three-and-outs in the third quarter, Rodgers ended up leading the offense on a 10-play, 86-yard drive to setup the game-tying field goal. The drive included an insane pass off his back foot that traveled 55 yards in the air and landed right in the arms of Valdes-Scantling for a 47-yard gain.

Aaron Rodgers' 47-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling had just a 12.1% completion probability, the 4th-most improbable completion this season. ➤ Pass Rush Separation: 1.8 yards

➤ Air Distance: 53.8 yards

➤ Target Separation: 0.7 yards#GBvsIND | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/ZZg6bCVYvS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 23, 2020

Defense: Kenny Clark

Playing against one of the best guards in the NFL in Quenton Nelson, the Packers nose tackle might have had his best game. He was routinely around the ball, finishing with a season-high six tackles. While the Colts did run it better in the second half and finished with 140 yards on the ground, Clark was part of a unit that ended up allowing just 3.8 yards per carry. The Pro Bowler also had his first sack of the season and drew at least two holding calls.

Best Videos

Well this is my new favorite thing ever. pic.twitter.com/POl9wHVPP6 — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 22, 2020

Best Tweets

And they still only lost on a game-expiring play on the road to the #5 team in the league per DVOA. This is not a world-is-ending day. They could've and probably should've won but today the world is not ending. https://t.co/o5JxwWHeqC — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) November 23, 2020

Colts just beat the Packers with a FG from a guy who looks like a Star Wars podracer. Respect — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) November 23, 2020

Silver lining for #Packers fans: tough loss, yes, but it’s out of conference and, with #Vikings loss, the closest team in division is @ChicagoBears who you can personally fork-stick next Sunday Night. And you hold tiebreak on #Saints who are only 1 game in front of you. R-E-L-A-X — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 23, 2020

The Colts outscored the Packers 20-3 in the 2nd half and overtime to hand Green Bay their 2nd loss to an AFC team in Matt LaFleur's tenure (since 2019) Philip Rivers (Chargers in 2019) was the opposing QB in both of those Packers losses — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 23, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— For the first time since Week 2, the Packers had their full compliment of weapons on offense. That included, after missing the last six games, wide receiver Allen Lazard. He had two catches for 18 yards.

— The Packers lost center Corey Linsley early in the game with a back injury and he did not return. They replaced him with left guard Elgton Jenkins, with rookie Jon Runyan taking over for him.

— Former Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor had his best game in more than a month. The running back finished with 26 touches and 114 total yards, the second-most in his rookie season.

Inside the Numbers

4 — That’s how many turnovers the Packers had. It’s the most this season and it came after having five turnovers in the first nine games combined.

3.7 — That was Green Bay’s per carry average in the run game. It’s the sixth time in the last eight games they’ve averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry.

31 — That’s how many points the Packers scored. It’s the first time under coach Matt LaFleur that they’ve scored more than 30 points and lost.

Here's a stat to remember: This was Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s FIRST career fumble in 42 games. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 23, 2020

What’s Next

Green Bay (7-3) will host Chicago (5-5) next Sunday in a matchup of the top two teams in the NFC North.

Related

