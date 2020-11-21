Bucks reportedly agree to deals with free agents D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis

Milwaukee has reportedly added a pair of players in free agency.

News broke Saturday that the Bucks had agreed to deals with forward Bobby Portis and guard DJ Augustin on the second day of free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Augustin’s deal is for three years and $21 million. The 33-year-old has played for eight teams since being a lottery pick out of Texas in 2009. He was a solid piece for Orlando over the last three seasons, averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Augustin has been a solid 3-point shooter in his career, hitting at a 37.9% clip, though that dipped to 34.8% this past season. He likely takes over as the backup point guard from George Hill and will run the second unit.

For Portis, it will be his fourth team in four years, with his most recent stop being with the Knicks in New York. The 25-year-old averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 2019, down from career highs of 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game with Washington in 2018. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Portis was a first-round pick of the Bulls in 2015 out of Arkansas.

Free agent Bobby Portis has agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

The two deals come on the heals of reports that Milwaukee had re-signed guard Pat Connaughton to a three-year contract.

Related

Comments

comments