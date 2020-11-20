Packers: WR Davante Adams, CB Jaire Alexander and CB Kevin King all expected to play Sunday

The Green Bay Packers will have their top wide receiver come Sunday in Indianapolis.

Davante Adams practiced on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Thursday’s session. Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that the veteran made good progress this week and should be good to play against the Colts. That was confirmed later in the afternoon when Adams was removed from the injury report.

Adams is dealing with ankle injury suffered against Jacksonville. He missed a few drives in the second half of that game, but later returned to catch the game-winning touchdown pass.

The news on fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard is a little more uncertain. He hasn’t played since Week 3 when he suffered a core muscle injury that required surgery. He’s practiced the last couple weeks and was activated from injured reserve Tuesday. He’s listed as questionable and LaFleur made it clear they didn’t want to rush him back too quick.

“He’s been making progress but we’ll see how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to go but I think it’s going to be something more we’ll figure out on Sunday.”

If Adams and Lazard play, it will be the first time Green Bay has had its full compliment of offensive weapons since the first half of the Detroit game in Week 2.

The Packers will have their two starting cornerbacks on the field together, as Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) practiced all week and were removed from Friday’s injury report. Alexander missed last week’s win, while King hasn’t played since Week 4.

The only player ruled out is running back/returner Tyler Ervin, who is dealing with wrist and rib injuries.

