NBA reportedly opens up tampering investigation into Bucks, Kings potential trade

The NBA is reportedly investigating a potential trade that now appears unlikely between Milwaukee and Sacramento.

According to Mark Stein of the New York Times, the league is looking into potential tampering violations after it was reported Tuesday that the Bucks and Kings had agreed to a sign-and-trade deal involving guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Because he is a restricted free agent, neither side could not negotiate a new contract with Bogdanovic until Friday when the free agency period begins.

The original deal would have seen the Kings send the sharp-shooting Bogdanovic and forward Justin James to Milwaukee and the Bucks send back Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

But word came Wednesday night from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Bogdanovic had instead decided to enter restricted free agency, though some suggested at the time that was done to throw off suspicions of tampering.

However, the Bucks waived Ilyasova Thursday night, along with his $7-million salary, which was a significant part of the deal in matching salaries because Milwaukee is over the NBA’s salary cap.

The move to bring Bogdanovic to Milwaukee was the second of two transactions general manager Jon Horst was reportedly set to make this week. The first was getting Jrue Holiday from New Orleans for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks.

Both moves were designed to remake the roster around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be eligible to sign a supermax extension in the coming weeks.

