Brewers promote Matt Arnold to GM and senior VP

David Stearns is still with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he no longer holds the title of general manager.

The team announced Thursday that it had promoted Matt Arnold to general manager and senior Vice President.

“For the past five years, Matt has served an invaluable role in helping to guide our baseball operations group,” Stearns said in a release from the team. “He has contributed to every significant decision we have made and has offered indispensable advice and support throughout his time with the Brewers. Today’s announcement formalizes how we have operated over the last few years. This move provides Matt with the deserved recognition of his tireless work and ensures that our baseball operations leadership group remains intact.”

Stearns will retain his role as president of baseball operations with the club.

Arnold has been in Milwaukee since 2015, serving as vice president and assistant general manager. He, along with Stearns, has helped the Brewers make the postseason in three-straight seasons for the first time in franchise history.

“Over the past 20 years, I have learned so much from my wonderful baseball friends and colleagues. I greatly appreciate them all, and would never have a day like this without them, nor without the incredible support from my family,” Arnold said in the release. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue to partner with the Attanasio family and our incredible leadership team of David Stearns and Craig Counsell along with our entire staff. I am eager to carry on our collective efforts as we seek to bring a championship to Milwaukee.”

Arnold’s first job in MLB came in 2000 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he spent time with three other organizations before coming to Milwaukee.

