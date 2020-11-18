Wisconsin hoping to get several key players back for Northwestern game

No. 10 Wisconsin is hopeful it will get a number of key pieces back for its showdown with No. 19 Northwestern on Saturday.

Running back Garrett Groshek has practiced this week after missing the Michigan game for undisclosed reasons, though offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph suggested he is going through the return to play protocols necessary to play after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m hoping that he gets there,” Rudolph said of Groshek facing the Wildcats. “I don’t know all the protocols and things that go with it, but based on what he’s done so far I’m hopeful.”

The same goes for left guard Josh Seltzner, though he will not rejoin the starting unit, at least this week. Instead, Rudolph will go with the same starting five they had against Michigan, which included senior Jon Dietzen in Seltzner’s spot at left guard.

“I do anticipate it staying that way as (Seltzner is) working himself back into playing mode,” Rudolph said of the starting group. “He will play. I’ll get him in the game. He will help us. But I thought that group played well together, and I think it makes sense to keep rolling with that right now.”

One guy that will definitely be back is junior Rachad Wildgoose. The Wisconsin cornerback announced his return from COVID-19 on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Can’t wait to get back out there Saturday it’s been a long 21 days! — Rachad Wildgoose II (@Clamps_era) November 18, 2020

The status of several injured players on defense, including defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and linebacker Mike Maskalunas, won’t be determined until closer to the game, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

