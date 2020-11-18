Packers: WR Allen Lazard is off of injured reserve but might not be ready to play Sunday

Green Bay activated Allen Lazard from injured reserve Tuesday, but it doesn’t mean he’ll be on the field come Sunday when the Packers face Indianapolis.

Lazard has been out since suffering a core muscle injury in Week 3 that required surgery, and though he’s been practicing in recent weeks, it doesn’t sound like coach Matt LaFleur will be throwing him back in right away.

“We’re certainly going to have to ease him back in. Whether or not he’s available (Sunday) we’ll see,” LaFleur said. “The last thing you want to do is put somebody out there in a situation where you could lose him for a longer period of time or just slows down their progress. I think he’s doing a great job. He is so diligent at maximizing every day to get better. We’re hopeful to have him back for Sunday, but we’ll kind of see how his body reacts.”

Lazard reportedly went through all the drills during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.

So, too, did cornerback Jaire Alexander. He missed the game against Jacksonville due to a concussion, and LaFleur said he was still working his way back through the protocol to be able to play.

“Hopefully he’ll be available,” LaFleur said.

