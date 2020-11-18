Bucks trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly falls through

Bogdan Bogdanovic isn’t coming to Milwaukee after all.

It was reported Tuesday that the Sacramento Kings were prepared to send Bogdanovic and forward Justin James to Milwaukee in a sign-and-trade deal that would have seen the Bucks send back Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

But word came Wednesday night from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Bogdanovic had instead decided to enter restricted free agency when the new league year opens on Friday. The hope, according to ESPN, is to land an offer sheet from another team or another sign-and-trade deal.

The move to bring Bogdanovic to Milwaukee was the second of two transactions general manager Jon Horst was reportedly set to make this week. The first was getting Jrue Holiday from New Orleans for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks.

Both moves were designed to remake the roster around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be eligible to sign a supermax extension in the coming weeks.

