Bucks add a pair of long-range shooters in NBA Draft

Milwaukee didn’t have a first-round pick in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, but the Bucks had two second-round picks and they used both on guys that shot it well from beyond the arc in college.

With the first of their two selections, GM John Horst grabbed forward Jordan Nwora at pick No. 45.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Nwora played three years at Louisville. As a junior he averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 40.2% from 3. Nwora was a first-team All-ACC pick and finished second in voting for player of the year in the conference.

With their second selection Milwaukee got Utah State guard Sam Merrill at pick No. 60.

A four-year contributor for the Aggies, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Merrill averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a senior. He shot 46.1% from the floor and 41% on 3-pointers.

Merrill was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year as a junior and a first-team All-MWC player as a senior. He finished his career as Utah State’s all-time leader in free throw percentage (89.1%), and second in points (2,197), assists (477) and 3-point field goals (319).

