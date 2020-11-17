Packers activate Allen Lazard from IR

Allen Lazard is back.

The Green Bay Packers activated the wide receiver from injured reserve Tuesday afternoon. Lazard hasn’t played since Week 3 against New Orleans due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. The team had until Tuesday to activate him because he had been practicing the last few weeks.

The last time everyone saw Lazard he was lighting up the world on Sunday Night Football. He dominated the Saints with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. His night included a 72-yard run and catch. For the season, Lazard has 13 grabs for 254 yards and two scores.

Getting Lazard back is significant. Green Bay hasn’t had its full compliment of weapons for an entire game since the opener against Minnesota. Wide receiver Davante Adams missed 2 1/2 games, while Aaron Jones sat out two games and Jamaal Williams was forced to miss a game for COVID-19 reasons.

The Packers are tied for the best record in the NFC at 7-2. They will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts this Sunday.

Related

Comments

comments