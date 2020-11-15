Wisconsin hockey finishes off sweep of Notre Dame

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team started the season out on the right foot this weekend at Notre Dame.

After earning a 2-0 win on Friday night, the Badgers followed it up with a 5-3 victory Saturday.

Ty Pelton-Byce got the scoring going in the first period with a power-play goal at the 16:56 mark. The Badgers doubled their lead when Ryder Donovan scored 3:54 into the second period.

Any hope of another shutout ended quickly, with Notre Dame’s Colin Theisen scoring two goals in less than two minutes to tie things up.

Brock Caufield would give Wisconsin its lead back late in the second period before Theisen scored his third goal early in the third period to grab a hat trick.

But the Badgers had an answer, getting a goal from Dylan Holloway and another from Donovan to finally put the Irish away.

Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun finished with 29 saves and earned the win.

