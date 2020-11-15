Packers 24, Jaguars 20: 2-minute drill

Green Bay managed to hold off the 1-win Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for a 24-20 victory that pushed the Packers to 7-2 on the season.

Game Balls

Offense: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The third-year wide receiver may have had his best game as a pro on Sunday. He caught four passes for 149 yards. That included a 78-yard catch and run for a touchdown to jump start a listless offense in the second quarter. He had another 18-yard reception that setup the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

His performance came on a day where Davante Adams didn’t have his best game (two drops, a fumble, ankle injury), so it was much needed for a Packers squad hurting for weapons on the outside.

Defense: Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary

This isn’t for the entire game, but the trio came to life on the final two drives to close things out. They consistently got to Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton, including getting sacks from Gary and Preston Smith on back-to-back plays on the final drive to bring up fourth-and-26. Then it was Za’Darius Smith’s turn, as he gave Luton zero time to look downfield, forcing him to scramble outside, never giving him a chance to find an open receiver.

For the game, the three outside linebackers combined for 12 tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

Best Videos

When you’re reffing a Packers game and have Aaron Rodgers on your fantasy team… pic.twitter.com/WbuiWM5P1A — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 15, 2020

JK Scott might have to retire after this. pic.twitter.com/I7nJWD8oWg — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 15, 2020

Best Tweets

Packers defense facing a 4th & 26… pic.twitter.com/s68j6hRzK4 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 15, 2020

What a day by MVS. He may be the only Packer who brought his A game. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 15, 2020

Since the #packers did not trade for Will Fuller at the trade deadline. MVS 6 Rec

202 yds

3 TDs — Jake Morley (@JacobMorley) November 15, 2020

In Case You Missed It

— The Packers were without their top two cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad).

— Wide receiver Davante Adams left the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, but was able to return and ended up catching the game-winning touchdown. It was his ninth of the season, which is tied for the NFL lead.

— Returner/WR Tyler Ervin suffered a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return.

— All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returned after missing three weeks with what he said were broken ribs. Helping sooth the pain was the fact he signed a contract extension late Saturday night that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The #Packers and LT David Bakhtiari agreed on a 4-year extension worth up to $105.5M in new money, source said. He is now the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history. At its base, it’s $23M per year and could reach $23.5M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020

— Two former Badgers and Wisconsin natives made their return to the state with the Jaguars. Linebacker Joe Schobert (Waukesha) had nine tackles, while running back Dare Ogunbowale (Milwaukee) caught one pass for five yards and also had two tackles on special teams.

Dare Ogunbowale back home. 👐pic.twitter.com/rsQlhVt9I7 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 15, 2020

Inside the Numbers

91 — That’s how long Keelan Cole Sr.’s punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter was. It’s the longest return Green Bay has given up in 22 seasons.

7 — That’s how many tackles Christian Kirksey had to lead the Packers in his first game since Week 3.

50 — That’s the miles per hour that the wind was gusting to during portions of the game.

What’s Next

Green Bay (7-2) travels to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (6-3) next Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

