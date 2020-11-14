(13) Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11: 2-minute drill

After having its last two games canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Wisconsin jumped all over Michigan early and cruised to a 49-11 win on Saturday night at Michigan Stadium.

Offense: Wisconsin’s rushing attack

It’s impossible to pick just one player because the Badgers got contributions from everywhere in running for 341 yards against a Michigan defense that was giving up just 124.3 yards per game coming in.

Running behind a dominant offensive line and key blocking from the tight ends, six different guys had at least 30 yards rushing. That included 65 yards and a touchdown from wide receiver Danny Davis, who abused the Wolverines time and time again on jet sweeps. Running back Nakia Watson ran with a purpose on his way to 65 yards and two scores, while true freshman Jalen Berger burst onto the scene with a team-high 87 yards and a touchdown. Even the fullbacks got involved with John Chenal running for a career-high 71 yards and Mason Stokke scoring two more touchdowns.

After averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in the opener against the Illini, Wisconsin 6.7 yards per attempt on Saturday. The Badgers have now rushed for 700 yards and 10 touchdowns in the last two games against Michigan.

Defense: OLB Nick Herbig, ILB Leo Chenal, S Scott Nelson

The trio made big plays throughout the night to slow the Michigan offense.

Nelson got it going on the first defensive play of the game for Wisconsin, picking off a Joe Milton pass and setting up the Badgers first touchdown of the game.

Then, on the second Michigan possession, Milton threw a pass directly to Chenal, who held on and took off for a 31-yard return that led to another Wisconsin score. He added his first sack of the season just before halftime.

Meanwhile, in just his second start, Herbig spent a lot of time in the Michigan backfield. He finished with five tackles, including a team-best three tackles for loss.

Michigan, which came into the game averaging 430 yards of offense, finished with just 219 yards. That was just one yard more than the Badgers gave up to Illinois in Week 1 and leaves them leading the country in total defense.

Wisconsin is the better coached more physical and more talented program. And as the last 2 years have shown it’s not close — Mark Tauscher (@MarkTauscher65) November 15, 2020

Michigan falls to Wisconsin 49-11, the largest home loss for the Wolverines since 1935. Michigan lost to Ohio State that season 38-0. — Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) November 15, 2020

— Wisconsin was without four starters and five other players in the two-deep of their depth chart for undisclosed reasons:

QB Chase Wolf, RB Garrett Groshek, RB Isaac Guerendo, WR Jack Dunn, OL Josh Seltzner, DE Garrett Rand, OLB Izayah Green-May, CB Rachad Wildgoose and S John Torchio.

— QB Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Wisconsin beat Illinois. He told reporters he dealt with symptoms for four or five days, including losing his sense of taste and smell. The redshirt freshman didn’t return to practice until late this past week and wasn’t as sharp in his second start as he was in his first, finishing 12 of 22 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

— Wisconsin lost defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in the first half with a left arm injury.

— Wide receiver Kendric Pryor left the game in the third quarter with what was being called an upper body injury.

— Freshman defense end James Thompson Jr. suffered a lower body injury in the fourth quarter and had to helped off the field. The injury came in his first college action.

— Nelson’s interception came on his first defensive snap since going down with a knee injury in the season opener last season.

— Berger did not play a snap in the opener against Illinois, but without Groshek and Isaac Guerendo, he was heavily involved. The true freshman had 100 total yards on 17 touches. Berger got some love from a fellow New Jersey running back that did some things at Wisconsin.

— Wide receiver Chimere Dike was the talk of fall camp with all the big plays he made but the true freshman didn’t get his hands on the ball against the Illini in Week 1. That changed against Michigan, as he caught two passes for 29 yards and also had a 30-yard rush to help setup the first touchdown of the game.

— Highly-touted true freshman Jack Nelson made his college debut, taking over at right tackle in the fourth quarter.

129 — That how many yards the Badgers had in the first quarter. Michigan had just one yard.

28-0 — That was Wisconsin’s lead at one point in the first half. It’s the second straight year the Badgers led Michigan by that score. It was the biggest halftime deficit the Wolverines have ever faced at Michigan Stadium.

4 — That’s how many touchdowns Jake Ferguson has this season after catching a 13-yard score in the third quarter. It matches his career-high for a season.

49 — That’s how many points Wisconsin scored. It’s the most the Badgers have ever scored against Michigan.

38 — That’s how many points Wisconsin won by. It’s the biggest margin of victory for the Badgers over Michigan.

Wisconsin (2-0) travels to Evanston next Saturday to take on undefeated Northwestern (4-0) in a matchup that could decide the Big Ten West.

