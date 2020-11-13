Packers: LT David Bakhtiari set to return vs Jaguars, CB Jaire Alexander doubtful

Green Bay could be without its top two cornerbacks Sunday against Jacksonville.

Coach Matt LaFleur said that Jaire Alexander is doubtful for the game due to a concussion. The third-year cornerback returned to practice Friday but was limited and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“He’s working his way through it. It is a process. I’m not going to get into all the intricacies of that process, but he’s working his way through it,” LaFleur said. “He’s getting better every day and that’s why you saw him a little bit out there (Friday). We’ll see how he feels (Saturday) and see if he can continue to make the necessary progress to check all the boxes.

“Certainly we’re never going to put somebody out there in a situation where they can do further damage to themselves. I know he’s doing everything in his power, but sometimes these things take time.”

Fellow cornerback Kevin King is listed as questionable for the game. He’s been battling a quad injury that has cost him the last four games. LaFleur said he was improving every day and he hopes that trend continues.

The Packers will get left tackle David Bakhtiari back. He’s been out the last three weeks with a chest injury, but he practiced all week and was removed from the injury report.

Six other players are listed as questionable, including tight end Robert Tonyan, tackle Rick Wagner and safety Will Redmond.

Though not on the injury report, wide receiver Allen Lazard is also questionable. He’s been on injured reserve since after Week 3 with a core muscle injury that required surgery. Though he didn’t practice Friday, LaFleur said they will make a decision tomorrow whether to activate him and then it would be a game-time decision on whether he would play.

The same goes for inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, who went on injured reserve at the same time as Lazard with a pectoral injury. He did practice Friday.

The only player listed as out for the game is tight end John Lovett. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lovett tore an ACL in practice on Thursday and is out for the season.

LaFleur called the loss of the core special teams player an “unfortunate circumstance.”

“Just something you don’t really see very often, obviously, in practice,” LaFleur said. “It’s like the stars were aligned in order for that to happen. It’s really unfortunate because you talk about a guy that will do anything for the football team. The intensity that he brings, the effort, the energy. He’s all about the team. I feel just sick about it.”

